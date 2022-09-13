70.6 F
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Fort Campbell reports Soldier Drowns Near Billy Dunlop Park

101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was found deceased after falling into the Red River near Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on September 11th, 2022.

Specialist Jabori McGraw was a Soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Division Artillery, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

“The entire Division Artillery team is saddened by the loss of an outstanding Soldier. He was a valued team member who had the ability to light up any room he was in,” said Colonel Patrick Moffett commander 101st Division Artillery. “His commitment to getting better every day was respected by his subordinates, peers, and leaders. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. They are in our thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.”


For more information, please contact the 101st Airborne Division Public Affairs Office, Maj. Daniel Mathews, at Daniel.w.mathews.mil@army.mil or 931.217.5074.

