Imagination Library’s Grown-Up Spelling Bee tickets are on sale now

Clarksville, TN – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Montgomery County will host its Grown-Up Spelling Bee fundraiser on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at the Customs House Museum, located at 200 South 2nd Street in Clarksville.

The event is presented by Two Rivers Electric. Proceeds from the event will support early childhood literacy in Clarksville-Mongomery County by providing free books to children under five.

During this adults-only event, guests can watch teams of grown-ups compete to be the top spellers in Montgomery County! Bee prepared for a night of laughs when bribes are made as the words get more and more difficult.

Tickets are now on sale and include food and alcohol (21+ only). The evening will be hosted by emcees Valerie Guzman (United Way of Greater Clarksville) and Ryan Bowie (Roxy Regional Theatre) with Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins, and Circuit Court Judge Katy Olita serving as the judges.



Tickets may also be purchased during business hours at the office of Allstate Agent Alexis Goines, located at 1604 Madison Street Suite



Sponsorships and teams for the bee are still available at a variety of levels. If you are interested in forming a team, please contact Laura Hoffman at *protected email* or text 931.217.3332.



The Imagination Library requires donations from community members like you to continue providing free books for children ages birth to five years old in Montgomery County. If you would like to donate or make a pledge, visit the Imagination Library of Montgomery County page to spread the joy of reading and learning to local children. Parents can sign their children up for the free book program online.

About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has gifted well over 150 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Imagination Library mails more than 1.8 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream.

The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.