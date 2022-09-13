Nashville Sounds drops 4-1 game to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds got a solid start from Marcus Walden on his 34th birthday but committed five errors in a series-opening 4-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Walden turned in his second quality start of the season and left after six innings in a 1-1 game. The right-hander limited Jacksonville to just four hits and one unearned run. He walked one batter and struck out five in the no decision.

Nashville scored the first run of the night in the bottom of the third inning. Sal Frelick started the frame with a sharp single to right field, his second of three hits in the game. After two straight batters were retired, Jon Singleton lined a base hit to left-center field, scoring Frelick to make it 1-0.

The lone run allowed by Walden came in the fourth when former Sound Payton Henry knocked in Willians Astudillo with a sacrifice fly. Astudillo previously reached on a single after an error prolonged his at-bat.



It remained a 1-1 game until the top of the eighth inning when Jacksonville’s Jesus Sanchez crushed a solo homer off J.C. Mejia to give the Jumbo Shrimp the lead. Astudillo followed by drawing a walk and promptly stole second base. Mario Feliciano’s throw to second was wild, and Brice Turang’s ensuing throw to third sailed into the dugout to allow Astudillo to come around to score. The two errors on the play gave Nashville four in the game.



Nashville’s fifth error of the night came in the top of the ninth inning and yielded another run for Jacksonville.



Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (6-6, 4.53) starts for Nashville against left-hander Matthew Kent (7-10, 5.08) for Jacksonville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick (3-for-5, R, 2B, K) extended his on-base streak to 30 games with a double in the first inning. He is hitting .359 (42-for-117) with 27 runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 10 RBI and 15 walks during the streak. The 30-game on-base streak is the second-longest active streak in the International League.

Frelick has played in 35 games with Nashville and has 2+ hits in 16 of them.

Marcus Walden (ND, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) recorded his second quality start of the year.

Brewers reliever Trevor Gott (1.0 IP, 2 H) tossed a scoreless seventh inning in the first game of his MLB rehab assignment.

Jon Singleton drew his 107th walk of the season in the eighth inning… he is three shy of tying Otis Nixon’s single-season franchise record of 110 in 1981.

The last time the Sounds committed five errors in a game was June 24th, 2016 at Iowa.

