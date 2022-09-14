Austin Peay State University Men’s Cross Country to take part in North Alabama Showcase

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s cross country participates in the North Alabama Showcase, Friday, at John Hunt Cross Country Park in Huntsville, Alabama. The 8-kilometer race begins at 7:30am CT.

The Governors are scheduled to compete against No. 25 Alabama, Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Auburn, Bellarmine, Birmingham-Southern, Bryan, Calhoun Community College, Chattanooga, Covenant, Cumberland, Eastern Florida, Eastern Kentucky, Emmanuel, Florida Gulf Coast, Gadsden State Community College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Kentucky, Lamar, Lee, Memphis, Mississippi College, Mississippi State, New Orleans, North Alabama, Samford, South Alabama, South Florida, Southern Indiana, Southern Miss, Troy, Queens, UAB, Central Florida, Wallace State Community College, Western Kentucky and William Carey.

In the South Region, Alabama is ranked No. 1, Memphis No. 9, Georgia Tech No. 13, South Alabama No. 14, and Auburn No. 15. In the South Central Region, Lamar is No. 10 and New Orleans No. 11. In the Southeast Region, Eastern Kentucky is ranked No. 8.



Austin Peay State University is represented by Lucas Bales, Connor Duncan, Jack Fitzgerald, Ryan Martin, Lennon Matthews, and Stone Norris.



Saturday’s race marks the first of three at John Hunt Cross Country Park this season. The Governors compete in the ASUN Championship and NCAA South Region Championship on October 29th and November 11th, respectively.



On September 2nd, Duncan, Martin, and Fitzgerald posted 5k personal bests to pace Austin Peay State University in the Belmont Opener at Percy Warner Park’s Vaughn’s Creek Cross Country Course in Nashville. Duncan placed 14th overall after crossing the finish line in 16:11.36.



Martin finished 28th in a time of 16:58.44, besting his previous personal record by more than 30 seconds. In his first collegiate race, Bales was 33rd with a time of 17:47.89. Fitzgerald took 35th with a mark of 17:58.14, an improvement over his previous personal best by more than one minute. Norris finished 36th in 18:04.82. Matthews placed 38th in a time of 19:04.13.