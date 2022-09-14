Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Copeland Road area water outage, road closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, September 15th, at 10:00pm on Copeland Road for water valve replacement.

The water outage will also affect the Campbell Heights and Birchwood subdivisions including the following roads.

Roads Affected

Copeland Road

Notgrass Road

Darrow Road

Burch Road

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Notgrass Road will be closed from Copeland Road to Clark Road and motorists will be detoured to Copeland Road and Clark Road to avoid the work zone.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 5:00am on Friday, September 16th.

