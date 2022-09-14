Fort Defiance Interpretive Center to hold Sevier Days on September 17th

Clarksville, TN – Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center will host Sevier Days, a living history event from 10:00am to 3:30pm Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

Native American and frontier reenactors will demonstrate flint knapping, an authentic blacksmith operation, frontier camp life, and flintlock musket firing.

“Our reenactors do a wonderful job of showcasing what life was like long ago,” said William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance. “The public can feel free to engage with them and ask any questions they may have.”

This is a free event that is open to the public.

For information about Fort Defiance visit ClarksvilleParkRec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

