Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Nashville Sounds smack down Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps, 12-4

Nashville extends lead atop International League West Division to 3.5 games

By News Staff
Sal Frelick Homers Twice as Nashville Sounds Blast Past Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds put up runs early and often in their 12-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds found themselves playing from behind out of the gates but made up the deficit in a hurry. Brice Turang clubbed a RBI single that scored Esteury Ruiz, making it a 2-1 game in the first. Sal Frelick gave the good guys the lead with a three-run blast to the Band Box, his first homer in Triple-A. That homer made it a 4-2 Sounds lead in the second.

Ruiz was off and running after getting on base with three singles in his first three at-bats. After stealing three bases over the first three frames, he swiped second for his fourth steal, then took third base for his record-breaking fifth stolen base on the evening. His five stolen bases are the most by a Sound in a single game.

Pedro Severino and Weston Wilson tacked on a few more runs for the Sounds in the third, with Severino bring home Joey Wiemer on a sac fly, then Wilson doubling home Pablo Reyes. Jon Singleton and Wiemer combined for back-to-back RBI doubles to put Nashville up 8-3 in the sixth.
 
Victor Castaneda made his first start of the season with the Sounds and did not disappoint. The right-hander turned in a quality start, holding Jacksonville to three runs (all earned) on four hits and two walks in 6.0 innings. He struck out a couple, getting his first Triple-A win since September 26, 2021 vs. Columbus.
 
Up 8-4 at the seventh inning stretch, the Sounds hammered a couple of solo shots to reach the 10-run mark. Severino sent one over the wall in left field, then Frelick hit his second home run of the night to right field. Reyes clubbed a two-run double in the eighth to close out the Sounds scoring.
 
Ethan Small made his first relief appearance in his professional career, pitching the seventh inning (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Lucas Erceg pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, and Jake Cousins put away Jacksonville in the ninth.
 
Game three of the series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Veteran right-hander Josh Lindblom (7-7, 4.41) starts for Nashville against left-hander Josh Rogers (2-6, 6.96) for Jacksonville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

  • Sal Frelick (2-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI) extended his on-base streak to 31 games with his first Triple-A home run in the second inning. He is hitting .361 (44-for-122) with 29 runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers, 14 RBI and 15 walks during the streak. The 31-game on-base streak is the second-longest active streak in the International League.
  • Frelick leads the International League with 15 runs in the month of September.
  • Esteury Ruiz (3-for-4, R, K, 5 SB) became the first Sound to steal five bases on a game. The previous high was four stolen bases, set by Otis Nixon on August 31st, 1981 at Chattanooga.
  • Pedro Severino (1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) has hit safely in eight of nine September games. He’s batting .441 (15-for-34) with 5 doubles and 3 homers in 9 games this month.
  • Victor Castaneda (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) recorded a quality start in his first game in Triple-A this season.

