Tennessee Senator Bill Powers announces $15 million grant for water infrastructure improvements in Clarksville

Nashville, TN – Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) has announced the City of Clarksville has been awarded $15,388,497 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant funds for water infrastructure improvements. The money will be used to help construct a thermal dryer as part of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

“This grant funding will allow for important infrastructure upgrades that will benefit residents and businesses throughout the community,” said Powers. “I appreciate the hard work of TDEC and local leaders who made this announcement possible.”

The American Rescue Plan, effective March 11th, 2021, was designed to help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were provided to state and local governments for a variety of potential uses, including improving water infrastructure.



Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities. These grants are currently open for application. The remaining $269 million will go to state-initiated projects and toward competitive grants.