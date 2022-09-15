CMCSS September 2022 School Accountability Designations, Calendar Reminders

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) reports that in accordance with Tennessee’s accountability system, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) has named the schools that are excelling, as well as those that need additional support.

The TDOE released the 2021-2022 designations. As Dr. Luna-Vedder emphasized in July when the initial TCAP District scores were released:

“There are many bright spots in the data to celebrate as a result of the hard work of our educators and students! We will not rest on our laurels and will be having critical conversations over the coming days and weeks to develop strategic plans to address gaps and areas of concern. I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure CMCSS is one of the best school districts in the state of Tennessee.”



CMCSS is proud to have almost 30% of our schools recognized by the state as Reward schools! Schools receiving this designation typically demonstrate high levels of performance and/or growth across all indicators.

Congratulations to the students, faculty, staff, and administrators at the following CMCSS Reward Schools:

Barksdale Elementary

Byrns Darden Elementary

Cumberland Heights Elementary

East Montgomery Elementary

Glenellen Elementary

Northeast Elementary

Rossview Elementary

Sango Elementary

West Creek Elementary

Woodlawn Elementary

Montgomery Central High

CMCSS has one Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) school. Schools with overall accountability scores in the bottom five percent statewide for the performance of a given student group are identified as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) schools.

Schools can be identified as TSI schools for any of the following given student groups when meeting the identification criteria: Black/Hispanic/Native American, Economically Disadvantaged, English Learners, Students with Disabilities, Hispanic/Latino, Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, Asian, and White.

These schools are supported by the department and are eligible for additional funding. Kenwood High School has received the TSI designation for the Economically Disadvantaged and White subgroups. CMCSS is providing additional resources and supports to close the achievement gap at this school.

CMCSS has three Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI) schools. Only schools identified as TSI based on the most recent TSI list will be eligible for ATSI identification.

TSI schools whose student group success rates are less than or equal to the maximum success rate of any Priority school in their school pool will be identified as ATSI if they do not also have a score of 4 or 3 for each indicator for which that student group is eligible.

Schools identified in 2021-22 will receive the designation for one year and can exit the designation in 2022-23 by meeting exit criteria. Kenwood Middle School, Montgomery Central Middle School, and West Creek Middle School have received the ATSI designation for the Students with Disabilities subgroup. CMCSS is providing additional resources and supports to close the achievement gaps at these schools.

As a District, CMCSS received the second highest designation – Advancing. Districts designated as advancing received an overall score equal to or greater than 2.1 but less than 3.1. Only 1% of Tennessee’s districts received the highest designation of Exemplary. CMCSS is focused on improving student achievement, especially in literacy and math, and Dr. Luna-Vedder has continued to emphasize that CMCSS can and will be one of the best districts in the state as we work together to be better than ever.

Calendar Reminders

Please note the upcoming items for September:

Thursday, September 15th, 4:30pm-7:30pm – Elementary Parent-Teacher Conferences

Monday, September 19th – Staff Development | Students Do Not Report

Thursday, September 22nd, 4:30pm-7:30pm – High School Parent-Teacher Conferences

Thursday, September 29th, 4:30pm-7:30pm – Elementary Parent-Teacher Conferences

To view calendars, visit cmcss.net/calendars.