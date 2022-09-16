APSU Men’s Cross Country has outstanding day at North Alabama Showcase

Huntsville, AL – All six Austin Peay State University men’s cross country runners posted 8-kilometer personal bests, Friday, in the North Alabama Showcase held at John Hunt Cross Country Park.

“I was really impressed with the team today, as this was one of the fastest races any of them have ever been in,” APSU assistant coach Tony Nicolosi said.

Connor Duncan paced Austin Peay State University, finishing the race in 26:13.04. Ryan Martin came across the finish line in a time of 27:55.52. Lucas Bales posted a mark of 28:08.38. Jack Fitzgerald recorded a time of 28:53.71.

“Jack dropped over two minutes today off his personal record,” Nicolosi commented. “It’s absolutely unheard of at this level to have that kind of improvement.

The Governors’ Stone Norris finished the event in a time of 29:08.77. Lennon Matthews rounded out his team’s field with a 30:47.44.

APSU took 30th after totaling 935 points.

“Our team learned an incredible amount today,” Nicolosi said. “This was a monumental stepping stone for us to move this program forward.”

Next Up For APSU Men’s Cross Country

For a second-consecutive season, the Austin Peay State University cross country team takes part in the Brescia Invitational on October 7th at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, Kentucky. The 8K starts at 4:30pm CT.