APSU to host annual Tennessee Herpetological Society conference

Clarksville, TN – This year’s annual meeting of the Tennessee Herpetological Society will be at Austin Peay State University (APSU), and the event is open to the public to see research presentations from across the state about the reptiles and amphibians of Tennessee and Kentucky.

The conference will be on September 29th and 30th in the Morgan University Center Ballroom at APSU’s Clarksville campus, and will include:

Herpetological research presentations starting at 10:00am Thursday and continuing during the day through noon Friday from undergraduate and graduate students and professors.

Poster presentations Thursday evening showcasing research projects.

A tour of the David H. Snyder Museum of Zoology Thursday night in the Sundquist Science Complex.

Employees from agencies such as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee Aquarium, the Nashville Zoo, and the Turtle Survival Alliance will contribute to the talks during the conference.

After the conference concludes at midday on Friday, a small group of attendees is planning an overnight camping trip to conduct a “BioBlitz” of reptiles and amphibians in memory of Dr. Floyd Scott, one of the founding biologists of the APSU Center of Excellence for Field Biology at Austin Peay State University. Scott, who died in April 2021, is remembered for his work that spanned seven decades, surveying the reptiles and amphibians of Land Between the Lakes.

Everyone who attends the conference must register at www.tnherpsociety.org/meeting.