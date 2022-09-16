Austin Peay State University Women’s Cross Country sees Five runners post at North Alabama Showcase

Huntsville, AL – Five of seven Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross country runners – Savannah Fruth, Sydney Freeman, Kerra Marsh, Hallie Mattingly, and Piper Barnhart – posted 5-kilometer personal bests, Friday, in the North Alabama Showcase held at John Hunt Cross Country Park.

“I was really impressed with the team today, as this was one of the fastest rsaaces any of them have ever been in,” APSU assistant coach Tony Nicolosi said.

For the second-straight race, Austin Peay State University’s top four finishers remained the same. Fruth finished the race in 19:40.89. Mikaela Smith posted a time of 19:54.74. Freeman came across the finish line in a time of 20:07.62. Marsh posted a mark of 20:40.23. Mattingly recorded a time of 21:27.42.



“Hallie dropped over two minutes off her personal record today,” Nicolosi commented. “It’s absolutely unheard of at this level to have that kind of improvement.



The APSU Govs’ Lauren Lewis finished the event in a time of 21:31.89. Barnhart rounded out her team’s field with a 21:53.09.



Austin Peay State University took 31st after totaling 968 points.



“Our team learned an incredible amount today,” Nicolosi said. “This was a monumental stepping stone for us to move this program forward.”

Next Up For APSU Women’s Cross Country

For a second-consecutive season, the Austin Peay State University women’s cross country team takes part in the Brescia Invitational on October 7th at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, Kentucky. The 5K starts at 5:15pm CT.