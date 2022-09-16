Austin Peay State University’s Erica Scutt earns ASUN Golfer of the Week honors

Atlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) sophomore Erica Scutt has been named the ASUN Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for the opening week of the season, the conference announced Thursday.

Scutt opened her sophomore season by winning the GolfWeek Fall Challenge in Pawleys Island, South Carolina in a record-breaking fashion. Scutt fired a tournament score of 204, which is the best 54-hole score in Austin Peay State University history by four strokes.

The Alpharetta, Georgia native opened the tournament with the best 18-hole score in program history, shooting a seven-under 64 at the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club. In the second round, Scutt carded the second-best 18-hole score in Austin Peay history, shooting a five-under 66 to build a five-stroke lead with one round left to play.



Scutt closed the tournament with a three-over 74 and held on for the wire-to-wire win in the season-opening event.



Scutt’s win at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge made her the first Governor to win a tournament as an individual since Taylor Dedmen won Southern Illinois’ Diane Daugherty Invite, March 29th. The win also makes Scutt the fourth golfer in program history to win a three-round tournament since digital record keeping began, joining Dedmen’s win last season, Chelsea Harris at the 2010 Ohio Valley Conference Championship, and Amanda Phillips at the 2001 OVC Championship.



Erica Scutt‘s effort at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge also helped her team set the program record for the best 54-hole score with a five-over 857 at the par-71, 6,026-yard track.

The Governors also shot the two-best 18-hole team scores in program history with a five-under 279 in the first round and an even-par 284 in the second round.



Scutt is the first-ever Austin Peay State University student-athlete, men’s or women’s, to be named the ASUN Conference Golfer of the Week.



The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will be back in action again when it hosts the 23rd F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, September 26th-27th, at the Clarksville Country Club.

The Governors finished fourth in their home tournament last season and are looking to win the title for the first time since the 2015 season.



