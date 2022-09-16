60 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 16, 2022
Clarksville’s Welcome Home Parade to be held Saturday, September 17th

News Staff
Welcome Home Veterans Celebration Parade
Visit Clarksville TennesseeClarksville, TN – On Saturday, September 17th, 2022 Historic Downtown Clarksville will welcome hundreds of veterans for our Welcome Home Parade. Stepping off at 10:00am from First Baptist Church, veterans from near and far will be honored.

The 7th Annual Welcome Home Parade will feature JROTC Cadets, marching bands, military vehicles, and floats that have gathered to honor our veterans and say a very special Welcome Home.


Veterans can march or ride in the parade.

Line up begins at 9:00am. The Parade starts at 10:00am.

