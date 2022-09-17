Clarksville’s Customs House Museum October 2022 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in October at the Museum include Bold Expressions: Art of the Nashville Artist Guild, A Simpler Life: Photographs by Carl Wilson, Spookies from the Collection, Peripheries: New Work by Laurén Brady, Fifth Saturday Donation Day, Meet a Firefighter, Historic Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tour.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Art of the Nashville Artist Guild

October 4th – November 27th | Kimbrough Gallery

The Nashville Artist Guild is a nonprofit, juried organization of professional artists, irrespective of any particular school, style or movement. For over 70 years, the Guild has promoted fine visual art as an integral part of Middle Tennessee life and provided educational opportunities to the public.

A Simpler Life: Photographs by Carl Wilson

October 19th – January 2nd | Jostens Gallery

In this new series of photographs, Carl Wilson features scenes of the land, animals and people of rural Kentucky.

Spookies from the Collection

Through November 6th | Lobby

From a Victorian wreath made of human hair to mysterious portraits and dolls, get in the Halloween spirit with this selection of spooky artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection.

Peripheries: New Work by Laurén Brady

Through October 30th | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Laurén Brady is a visual artist living in Charlotte, Michigan whose paintings explore landscape, memory and respond to current environments through expressive mark-making and bold use of color.

The Art of Clarksville

Through October 26th | Crouch Gallery

This impressive collection of original artworks representing the expansive story of our community is on display together for the first time. From picture-perfect downtown views to charming watercolors of peaceful riverside scenes, the collection contains over 60 works of art that depict a historic Clarksville scene, were created by a Clarksville resident or both.

Thomas Adams: Pen & Inks from the Collection

Through October 19th | Harvill Gallery

Local artist Thomas Adams captured iconic Clarksville sites in pen and ink with these drawings from 1973 and 1974. Experience these landmarks – some no longer standing – with this collection of delicate illustrations.

Illumination: The Art of Dr. John Stanton

Through October 16th | Jostens Gallery

A variety of subjects come to life in the illuminated glasswork and engravings of Dr. John Stanton.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

October 6th, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Grab a bite from Hotdog Emergency food truck in the Courtyard!

Fifth Saturday Donation Day

Oct 29th, 10:00am – 5:00pm

Fifth Saturday is Donation Day! Visit the Museum before heading down to Fright on Franklin – costumes are welcome! Do a craft with Ms. Sue in the Family Art Studio, get some sweet treats from YaYa’s Confectioneries and vote on your favorite costumed staff member. Any monetary donation to the Museum is your admission. All donations directly support the Museum’s mission.

Museum Programs

Historic Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tour

Oct 1st, 8th, 15th & 22nd | 9:00am – 10:00am

$20.00 ticket | $15.00 member ticket

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is hosting our popular historic walking tour of Greenwood Cemetery, one of Clarksville’s oldest active cemeteries. Take a spooky stroll through the winding paths of Greenwood to hear tales full of local history and intrigue. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Hurry – space is extremely limited!

Meet a Firefighter

Oct. 12th, drop by between 10:00am – 12:00pm

Free with membership or paid admission | Memory Lane

For National Fire Prevention month, members of Clarksville Fire Rescue visit the Museum to talk with children and adults about their job and the special gear they use. Drop by the 1925 Ahrens-Fox firetruck in Memory Lane to visit with them; kid-friendly fire safety information will be available. We thank Chief Michael Rios and members of Clarksville Fire Rescue for making this event possible.

Family Art Saturday: Make a Bat Puppet

Oct 29th, drop by between 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Bats aren’t spooky – they’re wonderful and helpful creatures! They eat lots of insects and mosquitoes that are harmful to crops grown by farmers. Join Ms. Sue to make a paper bat hand puppet and pretend it’s gobbling up mosquitoes!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily

Trains run Sundays, 1:00pm – 4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO, and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Fall in Love with Reading Sale

Offer expires Oct 30th, 2022

Fall in love with your new favorite read this fall at Seasons: The Museum Store. Learn more about local history, pick up a new children’s book or find a new favorite historical romance author. This month take 25% off all books in the store.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org