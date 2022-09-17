Nashville Zoo to offer Half-Off Admission to Seniors September 21st

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo is offering a special deal just for seniors. On Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 Senior Day, presented by Humana will feature half-priced admission for anyone 65 years old or older.

The half-price deal will run during regular Zoo hours of 9:00am to 6:00pm. While the Zoo is asking all guests to purchase admission tickets in advance of their visit, seniors looking to take advantage of this half-price deal can purchase admission tickets when they arrive and the Zoo will admit them immediately.

The young and young-at-heart can enjoy special keeper talks, take a spin on the Wild Animal Carousel and stop by the Grassmere Historic Home for guided tours.

See guest favorites like Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear, Flamingo Lagoon, or Tiger Crossroads while strolling the Zoo with friends and family.



At 1:00pm and 2:00pm, watch the Nashville Zoo’s ambassador animals demonstrate their natural abilities at the Wild Works animal shows in the amphitheater.



For more information, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/event/senior-day.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry.

Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world. With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.