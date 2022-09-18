APSU Soccer falls to Lipscomb 2-1, Alec Baumgardt nets Govs’ first ASUN goal

Clarksville, TN – Sophomore Alec Baumgardt scored on the second half’s opening kickoff, but Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer dropped its ASUN Conference opener, 2-1, to Lipscomb, Saturday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Lipscomb (4-4-1, 1-0 ASUN) scored a third-minute penalty kick goal and extended its lead 10 minutes later on a goal from 2021 ASUN Defensive Player of the Year Shelby Craft.

Senior Chloé Dion corralled the Bisons’ next three shots, while Baumgardt and Case tallied APSU’s two first-half shots in the 31st and 32nd minutes, respectively.



Baumgardt found the back of the net after taking the second half’s opening kickoff from junior Tori Case at midfield and rocketing it towards the Bisons’ net. The ball slipped past Bisons’ goalkeeper CJ Graham, who attempted to stop the ball with her foot. The score was Austin Peay’s (2-4-3) first ASUN Conference goal and the second for Baumgardt this season.



The Governors added four more shots in the half, with the final being a Baumgardt attempt that sailed just over Lipscomb’s net but were unable to best the Bisons’ defense.

Inside The Box Score

Alec Baumgardt’s 46th-minute goal was Austin Peay’s first score in ASUN Conference play.

Baumgardt’s score also was the second of the season and fifth of her career.

Baumgardt’s three shots were tied for a season-best. This season, the sophomore midfielder has attempted two or more shots in four matches.

Tori Case moves into a tie for 10th all-time in career assists with six with her assist.

Austin Peay State University has held opponents scoreless in the second half six times this season.

Clara Heistermann returned to the Govs’ lineup for the first time in five matches and played in all 90 minutes against the Bisons.

Lindsey McMahon extended her starting streak to a team-best 26 matches.

Chloé Dion‘s six saves were tied for her second-most this season.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Soccer



After three-straight home matches, the Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team travels to Conway, Arkansas for their first ASUN road match on September 22nd at 7:00pm against Central Arkansas. After their match against the Bears, the APSU Govs face North Alabama on September 25th at 1:00pm.