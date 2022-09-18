APSU Women’s Tennis play solid through Two Days of APSU Fall Tournament

Clarksville, TN – Freshman Melody Hefti remained perfect for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team with a pair of singles and doubles victories on the second day of the APSU Fall Tournament, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Hefti paired with redshirt junior Jana Leder for her first victory of the day, defeating Alabama-Birmingham’s Maggie White and Adela Wasserbauerova, 6-4, for the duo’s second win together in as many matches.
Freshman Sophia Baranov earned her first-collegiate singles victory in a 6-3, 6-1 victory against UAB’s Alexandra da Silva.
Austin Peay State University faced a familiar foe in former conference rival Murray State in the afternoon. Torrealba and Hefti earned a 7-5 doubles victory against the MSU’s Emma Honore and Paola Campigotto and the APSU Govs then split the singles matches with Torrealba, Leder and Hefti earning singles wins against the Racers.
Austin Peay vs. Alabama-Birmingham
Doubles
- Jana Leder / Melody Hefti (APSU) def. Maggie White / Adela Wasserbauerova (UAB), 6-4
- Mackenzie White / Sydney Clare (UAB) def. Denise Torrealba / Lucy Lascheck (APSU), 6-4
- Alexandra da Silva / Annalisa Smith (UAB) def. Yu-Hua Cheng / Asia Fontana (APSU), 6-0
Singles
- Denise Torrealba (APSU) def. Maggie White (UAB), 2-6, 6-2, 10-4
- Jana Leder (APSU) def. Adela Wasserbauerova (UAB), 6-3, 4-6, 11-9
- Mackenzie White (UAB) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU), 6-2, 6-3
- Melody Hefti (APSU) def. Sydney Clarke (UAB), 1-6, 6-0, 10-7
- Sophia Baranov (APSU) def. Alexandra da Silva (UAB), 6-3, 6-1
- Lucy Lascheck (APSU) def. Annalisa Smith (UAB), 6-4, 7-6 (4)
- Enya Ratkic (UAB) def. Asia Fontana (APSU), 4-6, 6-3, 10-8
Austin Peay vs. Murray State
Doubles
- Denise Torrealba / Melody Hefti (APSU) def. Emma Honore / Paola Campigotto (MUR), 7-5
- Sarah Bureau / Natalie Slezakova (MUR) def. Sophia Baranov / Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU), 7-5
- Annika Pschorr / Marit Kreugel (MUR) def. Jana Leder / Ayden Kujawa (APSU), 6-3
Singles
- Denise Torrealba (APSU) def. Annika Pschorr (MUR), 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-8
- Jana Leder (APSU) def. Emma Honore (MUR), 6-2, 6-2
- Natalie Slezakova (MUR) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU), 6-4, 6-4
- Jordi Font Montero (MUR) def. Sophia Baranov (APSU), 1-6, 6-3, 10-8
- Melody Hefti (APSU) def. Sarah Bureau (MUR), 6-2, 6-1
- Paola Campigotto (MUR) def. Lucy Lascheck (APSU), 4-6, 6-2, 10-6
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team wraps up their annual home tournament against Chattanooga tomorrow at 9:00am at the Governors Tennis Courts.