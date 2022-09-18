APSU Women’s Tennis play solid through Two Days of APSU Fall Tournament

Clarksville, TN – Freshman Melody Hefti remained perfect for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team with a pair of singles and doubles victories on the second day of the APSU Fall Tournament, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Hefti paired with redshirt junior Jana Leder for her first victory of the day, defeating Alabama-Birmingham’s Maggie White and Adela Wasserbauerova, 6-4, for the duo’s second win together in as many matches.

The Governors won five of seven singles matches against the Blazers with sophomore Denise Torrealba (2-6, 6-2, 10-4) and Hefti (1-6, 6-0, 10-7) making considerable comebacks after dropping their first sets.



Freshman Sophia Baranov earned her first-collegiate singles victory in a 6-3, 6-1 victory against UAB’s Alexandra da Silva.



Austin Peay State University faced a familiar foe in former conference rival Murray State in the afternoon. Torrealba and Hefti earned a 7-5 doubles victory against the MSU’s Emma Honore and Paola Campigotto and the APSU Govs then split the singles matches with Torrealba, Leder and Hefti earning singles wins against the Racers.

Austin Peay vs. Alabama-Birmingham

Doubles

Singles

Austin Peay vs. Murray State

Doubles

Singles

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team wraps up their annual home tournament against Chattanooga tomorrow at 9:00am at the Governors Tennis Courts.