Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf travels to Jackson Tennessee for Grover Page Classic

Clarksville, TN – After four golfers went under par in the final round last time out, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will look to carry that momentum into the Grover Page Classic, September 19th-20th, 2022 hosted by UT Martin at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by ASUN Conference foes Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, and North Alabama at the par-72, 6,816-yard course. Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Middle Tennessee (individuals only), Morehead State, Murray State, New Orleans, Nicholls State, SIUE, Southeastern Louisiana, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin round out the 16-team, 96-player field.

For the second-straight week, Reece Britt will lead the Governors off the first tee. Britt led Austin Peay State University with three-under 213 at the season-opening GolfWeek Fall Challenge and fired a career-best five-under 67 in the final round of the tournament.



Jakob Falk Schollert is next after making his APSU debut in the season-opening tournament in South Carolina. The North Alabama transfer posted an even-par 216 at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge, highlighted by a three-under 69 in the final round of the event.



Adam Van Raden is third in line for head coach Robbie Wilson after leading the Governors with a 73.96 stroke average last season. All 27 of the rounds Van Raden played last season counted toward the team score and that streak continued with three counting scores in the season opener, including a three-under 69 in the third round.



Daniel Love was the fourth Gov under par in the third round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge and he will be next in line this week at the Grover Page Classic. A Middle Tennessee transfer, Love shot an eight-over 224 in the season-opening tournament, punctuated with a one-under 71 in the final round.



Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University is senior Morgan Robinson. Robinson carded a 12-over 228 at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge with his best round being a one-over 73 in the second round of the tournament.



Graduate Jay Fox will also make his first appearance of the season while playing as an individual at UT Martin’s tournament. Fox played in a pair of tournaments last season and posted an 80.00 stroke average with two rounds that counted toward the Governors’ score.