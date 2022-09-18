Historic Collinsville Announces Family-Friendly Fall Events

Clarksville, TN – Hear live music and history at Historic Collinsville’s Picnic & Pickin’ event on September 24th, 2022. The event will begin at 11:00am and run until 3:00pm.

In addition to the live music from a 19th-century style string band and tours of the 16 buildings on site, guests are welcome to watch demonstrations of axe throwing, corn shelling, spinning and weaving, herbal medicine, and writing with dip pens.

Historians will be present to share stories and answer any questions. Tickets are $10.00 for ages 13 and above, $5.00 for children ages 6-12, and free for children ages 5 and under.



The pioneer settlement will be hosting another round of its children’s mini camps between October 13th and October 15th. The camps focus on three topics: Civil War code-breaking and intelligence gathering, the daily life of a Civil War soldier, and Civil War toys and games. Each camp cost $35.00 and runs from 9:00am until Noon.



Historic Collinsville’s final event of the season will be a family-friendly Halloween celebration on October 29th from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Spooky Stories and S’mores will feature three sessions of eerie tales from Montgomery County’s past.



The stories get progressively scarier throughout the night so guests can come and go as they please. S’mores kits will be provided to each guest to enjoy during the stories. Tickets are $10.00 for ages 13 and above, $5.00 for children ages 6-12, and free for children ages 5 and under.



About Historic Collinsville The pioneer settlement opened in 1974 to give children a “hands-on” experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.



Once at Collinsville, guests can stroll through a re-creation of the past from the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home and more. Picnic tables are placed throughout the property and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

Historic Collinsville is located at 4711 Weakley Road, Southside Tennessee.



About Historic Collinsville

Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018, who both passed away in September 2021. Visit Clarksville operates the property for the county.



For more information about Historic Collinsville please visit www.historiccollinsville.com, follow them on Facebook, contact Kristy Proctor by phone at 931.551.6535 or email kristy@visitclarksvilletn.com, or Mark Britton at mark@visitclarksvilletn.com