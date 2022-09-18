Local Moe’s Southwest Grill® Franchisee Teams Up with the Nashville State Community College Foundation to Fund Employee Scholarships

Nashville, TN – Scott Portis, Owner of Cannon Restaurant Management and Independent Franchisee of Moe’s Southwest Grill’s 8 Middle Tennessee locations has established a scholarship fund with the Nashville State Community College Foundation.

This employee appreciation initiative supports new and existing employees enrolled in a minimum of 6 credit hours at Nashville State Community College while remaining employed by Moe’s – working an average of 20 hours per week throughout the semester.

Dr. Shanna L. Jackson, president of Nashville State, and Mr. Portis have long shared a commitment as leaders to make a difference in the lives of their students and employees, respectively.



“By investing in our employees, Moe’s is able to contribute to success in the classroom and in the workplace,” said Mr. Portis, “The Nashville State team and I believe this initiative has the potential to weave a fundamental pattern of support in the academic fabric that hard working individuals can benefit from in the long-term.”



The scholarship fund broadens Moe’s Southwest Grill’s ongoing community-supporting efforts including fundraising opportunities and philanthropic giving, and adds to employee perks such as healthcare benefits, paid time off, a monthly cell-phone allowance, and growth promoted from within the company.



“Working alongside Moe’s Southwest Grill, specifically Mr. Portis, Nashville State appreciates the opportunities this scholarship fund will bring in making sure all residents have access to an education and the liberating influences it brings,” said Cecily Stone, Nashville State Foundation’s executive director.



“Partnerships such as this are an innovative practice that benefits all involved, and the College will continue seeking out and listening to additional opportunities.” Stone stated.