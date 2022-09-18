Nashville Sounds beat Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 8-5

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds erased an early deficit and held off the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to take an 8-5 win in front of 7,748 fans at First Horizon Park on Sunday afternoon. The victory was Nashville’s fourth in the six-game series, giving them their 16th series win of the season.

Trailing 4-1 in the middle of the fourth, Nashville drew even after several huge homers. Cam Devanney hit his second home run as a Sound to left field, a two-run blast that also scored Jon Singleton. Two batters later, Weston Wilson made it a 4-4 game with a solo shot to left.

The Sounds took the lead thanks to back-to-back hits in the fifth. Esteury Ruiz got things started with a double, stole third, then scored on Singleton’s RBI single to make it a 5-4 game.

Bullpen arms Ethan Small and Trevor Gott had to get some early work but did their jobs in the middle innings. Small worked a 1-2-3 5th inning, while Gott struck out the side on 10 pitches in the sixth and got two more outs in the seventh. Luis Contreras relieved Gott and brought the Sounds into the seventh inning stretch with a one-run lead.



Four consecutive hits in the bottom of the seventh gave Nashville a few insurance runs. Jonathan Davis doubled and scored on Ruiz’s base knock. Devanney tacked on another RBI with a single that scored Ruiz a few batters later. Before the inning was out, Singleton raced home on a wild pitch for the eighth run.



Hobie Harris nailed down his sixth save of the season, stranding a baserunner in an otherwise quiet ninth inning.



The Sounds will travel to Louisville for a six-game series against the Bats on Monday. Right-hander Victor Castaneda (1-0, 4.50) starts for Nashville against right-hander Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 1.65) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT at Louisville Slugger Field.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville’s magic number to clinch the International League West Division is six.

Sal Frelick (0-for-3, RBI, HBP) extended his on-base streak to 35 games with a hit by pitch in the first inning. He is hitting .353 (49-for-139) with 31 runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers, 16 RBI and 15 walks during the streak. The 35-game on-base streak is the longest active streak in the International League.

Trevor Gott (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K) struck out four over 1.2 innings in his third rehab appearance with the Sounds.

Jonath Davis, Esteury Ruiz, Jon Singleton, Cam Devanney, and Weston Wilson had multi-hit games… it was Davis’s 15th with Nashville, Ruiz’s 13th, Singleton’s 25th, Devanney’s 2nd and Wilson’s 22nd.

Frelick, Wilson, and Ruiz each stole a base in the win.

