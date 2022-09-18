Tennessee Titans defeated the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in their last meeting

Nashville, TN – In Week 6 of the 2021 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Buffalo Bills for a Monday Night Football contest and won by a score of 34-31.

RB Derrick Henry totaled three touchdowns as the Titans offense put up 362 total yards and 146 rushing yards against a Buffalo defense that was ranked first overall (251.8 yards allowed per game) and third against the run (78.4) entering the contest.

Buffalo built a 6-0 lead with a field goal in each of the first two quarters. The matchup featured seven lead changes, and in the second quarter, Tennessee took the lead on a one-play scoring drive as Henry broke free for a 76-yard touchdown, 7-6 Titans.

On the ensuing Buffalo possession, Bills QB Josh Allen led his team on a 72-yard scoring drive that resulted in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Bills WR Stefon Diggs, 13-7 Buffalo.



On the Tennessee Titans’ following possession, QB Ryan Tannehill connected with WR Julio Jones for a 43-yard pass to move the sticks before K Randy Bullock converted a 43-yard field goal. 13-10, Buffalo.



On the Bills’ first play of their next drive, Allen was intercepted by S Kevin Byard who returned the ball to the Buffalo 11-yard line. Henry rushed the ball seven yards before Tannehill took it into the end zone on a four-yard rushing score, and the Titans took the lead, 17-13.



Before the end of the first half, the Buffalo Bills tacked on another touchdown on a 10-play scoring drive. Diggs added two catches for 29 yards, as Allen ultimately connected with Bills WR Cole Beasley for a 29-yard touchdown on third-and-12. Buffalo took a 20-17 advantage into halftime. The Bills opened up the second half with a 52-yard field goal to make it a 23-17 contest.



However, Tennessee took the lead back on their next drive with a 12-play scoring possession.



Henry rushed five times for 29 yards and one three-yard rushing touchdown as the Titans retook the lead, 24-23. Next, Buffalo recorded the game’s sixth lead change with a 75- yard scoring drive that culminated in a one-yard touchdown pass by Allen to Bills TE Tommy Sweeney. 31-24, Bills.



In the fourth quarter, with help from a 20-yard reception by WR A.J. Brown, the Titans moved into field goal range and Bullock converted a 38-yard kick to make it 31-27, Bills. Later in the fourth quarter, the Titans took the lead and didn’t relinquish it as Henry tallied his third rushing score of the day.

A 13-yard touchdown put the Titans ahead, 34-31. Despite Buffalo driving into the red zone with under a minute to play, the Tennessee defense halted their opponent with a late-game stand and a fourth-and-one stop to deny Buffalo a first down inside the Titans five-yard line. Tennessee won at home by a final score of 34-31.Monday, October 18th, 2021 | 7:15pm. CT | Nissan Stadium