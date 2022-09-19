Altra Federal Credit Union recognized for Workplace Excellence

Clarksville, TN – For the fourth consecutive year, Altra Federal Credit Union has been certified a Great Place to Work® and recognized as a Fortune Best Workplace for the third consecutive year.

Great Place to Work® recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. This year, 93% of current Altra employees say it’s a great place to work compared to 57% in a typical U.S. company.

“Creating a positive work environment is essential to the overall wellness of our employees and the Credit Union,” said Steve Koenen, President and CEO at Altra. “Being chosen by our employees as a Great Place to Work® four consecutive years is a testament to that effort.”



In conjunction with Great Place to Work®, Fortune Best Workplace named Altra one of the top 50 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years, that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $2.3 billion in assets and more than 134,000 members worldwide.

Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services, and guidance that enable our members, staff, and communities to prosper. In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments.

To learn more visit www.altra.org

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.