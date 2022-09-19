Austin Peay State University Baseball starts Fall Practice

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team and first-year head coach Roland Fanning begin their 2022 fall practice slate, Monday, at Raymond C. Hand Park, with the first intrasquad scrimmages planned for this weekend.

Austin Peay State University will practice at 1:00pm, Monday and Tuesday each week, with intrasquad scrimmages on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This weekend’s scrimmages will occur at 1:00pm, Friday; 11:00am, Saturday; and 1:30pm, Sunday.

In conjunction with Homecoming festivities this week, the Governors will also hold their annual Family Day as part of Saturday’s scrimmage. All practices and scrimmages are open to the public.



The 2023 Austin Peay State University baseball roster features 28 new faces, including 22 transfers, so this fall is the perfect time for Governors fans to see the new squad in action. The 2023 season begins on February 17th.



Season tickets for the upcoming 2023 season are available now. Fans are encouraged to reserve their season tickets before new ticket pricing is announced on January 1st.



Bleacher seating is available for $100.00, and reserved chairback seating is $125.00; for more information and to purchase season tickets, visit LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the APSU Athletics Ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).



