Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for September 19th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 19th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Ollie is an adult, female Labrador Retriever/Spaniel mix. She has a beautiful chocolate coat and coloring of possibly a Chocolate Lab and she is a large girl. A yard where she can run and play would be wonderful for Ollie! She is fully vetted and will be spayed before going to her forever home. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Walker is a young male Domestic Shorthair. He is litter box trained, fully vetted, shots updated and will be neutered before heading to his new home. Walker is a sweet boy, loves being around people and does well with other cats.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Stubbs is a young male domestic shorthair. He is so charismatic, affectionate and a total charmer! He is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and good with dogs and children but prefers to be the only cat in the home. Stubbs enjoys the challenge of various cat toys and will not be shy in letting you know when he’s hungry or wants some loving! He is the perfect chill companion.

Stubbs can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Snow White is an approximately 10-year-old female cat with a lovely white coat. She is in great health, spayed, dewormed, fully vetted, FIV/FELV tested and litter trained. This sweet girl is looking for her forever home. The vet said she is in excellent health for her age and enjoys her creature comforts. A warm bed and her forever people who make her so happy. Please remember, older pets can still lead active, loving lives when given a chance.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Reg is an approximately 3-4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. Reg has been fully vetted and is being treated by the Rescue for Heartworms and this handsome boy will be neutered after his treatment. This lovebug just wants to be loved on and be with his people. He keeps his kennel very clean and should be easy to continue his house training. Please remember that rescue dogs need compassion and patience as they take the needed time to decompress, learn new routines, feel safe and start fitting into their new homes.

Come meet this lovely boy through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry is a sweet, energetic adult male Bully mix with a beautiful cream-colored coat. He is fully vetted, neutered and has done great around children. Larry is crate trained, house trained and is very loving and eager to please. He does need to be the only pet in the home please. Larry loves playing with toys and a big yard to run around in will be perfect for this loveable boy.

He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Bonnie is a one year old female Beagle mix. This girl is affectionate, friendly, playful, funny and smart. She is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed and housetrained. She does well with children and other dogs but no cats please. She is on the smaller side weighing about 30 pounds. For more details and information you can find her through

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Charlie’s the name.. Loving is the game! He is a handsome 1-year-old mixed breed boy looking for his forever home! He will be fully vetted and neutered before going to his forever home, great with other dogs but unsure about cats.

He is very well behaved, loves to snuggle, has good manners, knows some basic commands, and loves being with his people. He enjoys any outdoor adventures and does well settling down and just chilling. A big fenced yard for him to run around in would be ideal!



If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Blinky is a 9-month-old tiny female kitten! She is litter trained, fully vetted and given a clean bill of health. Good things come in small packages for sure with this one! She has a big personality and is very social. She plays well with other cats and does great with her foster brother, a Maltipoo, so polite dogs will be fine with her.

Blinky is great with kids too! PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town. To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her and all the cats please go to https://www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Casey is a pretty female adult Labradoodle mix. She is very friendly, house-trained, affectionate, smart, playful, and independent. She is fully vetted, spayed, and does well with children. She is very dog selective and a cat-free home is necessary and a meet and greet is recommended if there are other dogs in the home but overall she would prefer her people all to herself.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing