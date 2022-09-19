Taco John’s® Quadruples the Cheese for an all New Bigger, Bolder, Better, Quesadilla

Cheyenne, WY – If you thought you’ve seen the best of Taco John’s quesadillas, let’s just say … you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. The popular quick-service restaurant is taking a beloved item to the next level (times four) with its biggest. boldest. and cheesiest quesadilla yet!

Starting today, Taco John’s is elevating its already fan-favorite quesadilla into an all-new crave-worthy, premium Four Cheese Quesadilla. You read that right – the bold new item features not only one or two, but FOUR different cheeses!

It’s packed with melty asadero, queso blanco, Monterey Jack and all-natural Cheddar cheeses, plus your choice of hand-cut sirloin steak or grilled chicken and zesty chipotle lime sauce, all melted together between a soft-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside flour tortilla.



“Here at Taco John’s, we are always finding new ways to enhance our items to create bigger. bolder. better. flavors for our fans to enjoy,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Some may believe it’s scientifically impossible to add more cheesy deliciousness to quesadillas, but we did it anyway with our new Four Cheese Quesadilla lineup!”



“That’s right. Our new high-quality blend of four different cheeses combines perfectly in every bite, with creamy notes of queso blanco and Monterey Jack, slight tanginess from all-natural Cheddar cheese and a dash of saltiness from the asadero cheese,” said Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus. “Plus, the option to add grilled chicken or hand-cut sirloin steak was a must, and our star chipotle lime sauce adds that extra zesty flare that raises the bar on quesadillas. We can’t wait for our guests to savor our new, flavor-packed Four Cheese Quesadillas!”



Guests can order Taco John’s Four Cheese Quesadillas à la carte or as a combo that includes a side of the famous Potato Olés® and a fountain drink. Pricing varies by location, so check out your local menu here.



Following this cheesy launch is National Quesadilla Day on September 25th, where a free four-cheese quesadilla will be offered with any purchase. To redeem, guests must have the Taco John’s mobile app and be a member of the Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty program. This offer is valid for the à la carte cheese item only at participating locations.



With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés®, and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos.



Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!®, and the everyday $1.00-$2.00-$3.00 ValuEST Menu. Fans can also enroll in the new Bigger Bolder Rewards program, where every $1.00 spent earns 10 points that can be redeemed for tasty Taco John’s treasures. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America.

With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces.

The brand was listed No. 7 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2022” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022.

For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.