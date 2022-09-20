Austin Peay State University Basketball teams to hold Govs Madness, October 20th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball teams welcome fans to the second annual Govs Madness, a night of fun, prizes, and an electric atmosphere on October 20th at 6:00pm in the Winfield Dunn Center.

From on-court games, exclusive prizes, a three-point shootout and dunk contest, and scrimmages, fans will not want to miss the opportunity to get the first look at the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball programs.

Doors to the Dunn Center open at 6:00pm, with special giveaways available to fans that arrive early. Fans also are encouraged to visit the new student-athlete lounge before heading to the lower bowl to compete in on-court games.



After both teams are introduced, APSU will unveil the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball posters, which will be available to fans at Govs Madness.



Following a scrimmage by APSU alum and community members, head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young will address the crowd before her team’s three-point contest and intrasquad scrimmage. Head men’s basketball coach Nate James will then speak prior to a dunk contest and scrimmage.



Men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes will be available to sign autographs and greet fans on the court at the conclusion of the event.



Austin Peay State University men’s basketball kicks off its season in a November 2nd 7:00pm home exhibition against Fisk. The women’s basketball team begins their 2022-23 campaign with a 6:00pm exhibition against Tusculum in the Dunn Center.



Basketball season ticket renewals are available now HERE, by contacting Johnny Mitchell at jmitchell@ssellc.com, or by calling 931.221.PEAY (7329).



Follow Austin Peay State University men’s (@GovsMBB) and women’s (@GovsWBB) basketball on Twitter and Instagram and check LetsGoPeay.com for APSU Governors news and updates.