Austin Peay State University’s Distinguished Alumni Awards Lunch set for September 24th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host the Distinguished Alumni Awards Lunch on September 24th, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom at 11:30am CT, as part of the University’s Homecoming activities.

The event will honor the 2022 recipients of the APSU Distinguished Alumni Awards.

“Homecoming would not be complete without recognizing those who have contributed to the Austin Peay experience,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “Through their combined achievements, these alumni have enhanced what it means to be a graduate of Austin Peay State University. We hope their stories are inspiring to our current and future Governors.”

APSU’s Outstanding Alumna is Ginna Holleman, senior vice president of marketing at Fortera Credit Union and president of the Fortera Foundation. She was chair of the University’s “What If” Comprehensive Campaign, which raised over $65 million from 2015-2021, and a previous Govs Give Champion. She is a member of the Candlelight Ball Committee and a PELP mentor.



APSU’s Outstanding Alumnus is Louis Robichaux. After receiving his business degree from APSU, he earned an MBA in marketing research. He has worked in healthcare and corporate restructuring. During his tenure at Deloitte, he established a faculty research fund for the APSU College of Business. In 2016, he joined Ankura Consulting Group. He is a member of the APSU College of Business Advisory Board, and he and his wife recently established the David R. Grimmett Distinguished Professorship to honor his mentor and former professor.



“It is an honor to celebrate these outstanding Govs,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “Our University would not be what it is today without the contributions made by them and their fellow alumni and friends.”



Dr. Bruce Myers and Dave (’94) and Tracie Hogan are being recognized for Outstanding Service. In 2018, Dr. Bruce Myers retired as chair of the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology after 48 years with APSU. From 1995 to 2016, he was the NCAA Faculty Athletic Representative for Austin Peay and he served on the steering committee for the “What If” Comprehensive Campaign for APSU.



Dave Hogan, a former Governor’s football player, graduated from APSU in 1994. He later earned a master’s degree from Georgetown University. He is now vice president of growth segments for Ribbon Communications and is chair of the APSU College of Business Advisory Board. Tracie, a Vanderbilt graduate, is owner of the wine distribution company Premier Crush. Dave and Tracie are members of the Tower Club, the Monocle Society and they have two APSU scholarships.



Dr. Adrian Parker (’07) and Dr. Michael Northington (’09) are both receiving the Outstanding Young Alumnus Award. Parker is a former Governors’ football defensive back and is chief engineer of Missile Energy Systems at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division. He received a master’s in physics from Fisk University, a master’s in computer information systems and engineering from Tennessee State University, and a doctorate in that same field from TSU. He later served as a project engineer in the Airborne and Aerospace Energy Systems group.