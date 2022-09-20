71.8 F
News

Clarksville Police Department releases update to Shooting Peachers Mill Road Between Broadmore, Mill Creek

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the roadway is back open and the scene has been cleared.

At this time, there are still no victims from this incident and detectives are working to determine who may have been involved, but no one is in custody at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no further details are available for release.


CPD is asking anyone who lives in this area and may have seen something to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detectives Gilboy or Detective Weaver at 931.648.0656, ext. 5231.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

