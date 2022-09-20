Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Child hit by Vehicle on Dotsonville Road

Montgomery County, TN – On September 19th, 2022 Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) patrol deputies responded to a call of a child under two years of age being hit by a vehicle.

The child had managed to make their way out to the Dotsonville roadway from their residence in Woodlawn, TN.

Upon arrival by deputies, the parents had already secured their child who was alert and breathing. Montgomery County EMS responded to the incident scene and transported the child for medical care. The child is now at home with his parents.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigators assigned to this case advise they have located the driver of the vehicle they were initially looking for. MCSO appreciates the public’s assistance in this matter.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol is taking the lead on this case which involved the child being struck in the roadway.



The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has assigned portions of this case to the Special Victims Unit as is standard operating protocol when children may have been endangered.