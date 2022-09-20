Nashville Sounds fall at Louisville Bats, 10-5

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds allowed five runs in the second inning and never fully recovered in 1 10-5 loss to the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Their magic number to clinch the International League West Division remains at five.

After a pair of hits against starter Nashville Tyler Herb in the second inning, Stephen Piscotty started the scoring with an RBI groundout to give the Bats a 1-0 lead.

Two batters later, Michael De Leon’s RBI double gave Louisville a 2-0 advantage. The next batter, Michael Papierski, also doubled to knock in another run and Mike Siani followed Papierski with a two-run homer to make it a 5-0 game.

Louisville led 6-0 in the top of the fifth inning before Nashville got on the board when Patrick Dorrian clubbed a solo home run, his 11th blast of the season. The rally kept going when Andruw Monasterio drew a walk, Sal Frelick doubled down the right field line and Esteury Ruiz knocked in Monasterio with an RBI groundout to pull within 5-2.



It was a 7-2 game in the top of the seventh when Nashville made another charge. Monasterio was on base via a single when Frelick drilled a two-run blast to the right field seats to make it 7-4.



The Sounds rallied again in the top of the eighth when Jonathan Davis knocked in Brice Turang with a single through the left side. The bases were loaded with only one out in the inning, but Louisville summoned reliever Ricky Karcher and he got Cam Devanney to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.



The Nashville rallies went for naught when Louisville scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend their lead to 10-5.



Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night in Louisville. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (8-7, 4.27) starts for Nashville against right-hander Reynel Espinal (5-6, 5.63) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville’s magic number to clinch the International League West Division is five.

Sal Frelick (2-for-5, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) extended his on-base streak to 37 games with a double in the fifth inning. He is hitting .362 (54-for-149) with 34 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 3 homers, 19 RBI, and 15 walks during the streak. The 37-game on-base streak is the longest active streak in the International League.

Andruw Monasterio (2-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB) had his 13th multi-hit game with Nashville.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.