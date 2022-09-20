Nashville Zoo to hold Hispanic Heritage Festival on September 24th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo partners with Conexion Americas to host Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 for a celebration of culture and community.

The festival will include folk dance performances, live music, special themed concessions, and bilingual options for Grassmere Historic Home tours, animal shows, and encounters.

Throughout the day, guests can expect celebrations of all kinds to be taking place around the Zoo. Visitors can enjoy storytelling and a puppet show from the Nashville Public Library in the morning and folk dancing plus a variety of live music in the afternoon.

At 1:00pm and 2:00pm, stop by the amphitheater for animal shows and watch the Zoo’s ambassador animals demonstrate their natural abilities. The Grassmere Historic Home will be open for guided tours throughout the duration of the festival. Both the animals shows and Historic Home tours will be offered in English and Spanish.



Explore booths hosted by Conexion Americas and community partners. Special themed concessions will be offered during the festival including empanadas, chicharrones, horchata, margaritas and more.



This event is included with general Nashville Zoo admission or membership. Please note that advance timed-entry reservations will be required for all guests including members. Learn more about time-entry and member reservations here.



Hispanic Heritage Festival was created in partnership with Conexion Americas and is supported by EJ Jefe radio and Mix 92.9. For more information and to view the festival schedule, visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

