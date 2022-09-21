APSU Soccer hits the road to face Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – After a three-match homestand, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team hits the road for a Thursday 7:00pm match against Central Arkansas at Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex in Conway, Arkansas.

Austin Peay (2-4-3, 0-1 ASUN) dropped a 2-1 decision against Lipscomb in its inaugural ASUN Conference match, Sunday, while Central Arkansas (2-5-2, 0-1-1 ASUN) fell to Eastern Kentucky, 3-2, the same afternoon.

Alec Baumgardt netted the Governors’ first ASUN Conference goal off the opening kickoff of the second half against the Bisons. The Federal Way, Washington native is tied with Anna McPhie for a team-best two goals this season.



Goalkeeper Chloé Dion has played all 810 minutes between the pipes for Austin Peay State University this season. The Mirabel, Quebec native enters Thursday’s match with 95-career saves and is four saves from passing Brooke Abrahams (2004-07) for eighth all-time.



Dion’s .756 save percentage this season also is the best of her career and has increased her career save percentage to .742 – the eighth-best mark in program history.



Saturday’s match is the first contest between Austin Peay State University and UCA, it also is the fourth time in program history that the Govs have traveled to the Natural State.

About Central Arkansas



2022 Record: 2-5-2 (0-1-1, ASUN)

2021 Record: 9-9 (6-3, ASUN)

2021 Season Result: After earning the No. 2 seed in the 2021 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship, Central Arkansas fell to No. 3 Kennesaw State, 4-3, in the tournament’s quarterfinals

Notable Returners: A 2021 First Team All-ASUN selection and Preseason All-ASUN Team recipient, graduate student defender Gracie Hair returns to the Bears’ lineup in 2022. Hair helped lead UCA to seven shutouts, including five in conference play, in 2021. This season, Hair has scored one goal on 11 shots, while UCA has earned one shutout.

All-Time Series: First Meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

More to note: Central Aransas is the second of seven first-time opponents for APSU this season. The Govs played to a scoreless draw against Idaho State, on August 26th, in its only previous first-time matchup this season.

The Govs six remaining first-time meetings are all ASUN Conference opponents and include Bellarmine (September 29th), Jacksonville, (October 6th), North Florida (October 9th), Stetson (October 13th), and Queens (October 22nd)

Quick Kicks

The Governors hit the road for the first time in ASUN Conference play with Thursday’s match against Central Arkansas.

Thursday’s match is the first time the Governors and Bears have faced one another.

The Governors dropped a 2-1 decision to Lipscomb in its inaugural ASUN Conference match, on September 17th, in Clarksville.

Anna McPhie and Alec Baumgardt lead the Governors with two goals.

Baumgardt scored APSU’s first-ever goal in ASUN Conference play on the second half’s opening kickoff against Lipscomb.

Tori Case and Haley Patterson are tied for a team-best two assists.

Lindsey McMahon has started every match of her collegiate career at APSU. Her 26-straight starts are the most on the team.

Five Govs — McPhie (15), Patterson (15), Niederhauser (12), Baumgardt (12), Ellie Dreas (10) — have tallied double-digit shot totals this season.

McPhie, Patterson, Baumgardt, and Annabel Anderson’s four shots on goal are tied for a team-best mark.

After tallying the game-winning goal in the nonconference finale against Alabama A&M, on September 11th, Olivia Prock entered the starting lineup for the first time this season in the ASUN opener against Lipscomb.

Lindsey McMahon has played 796 of 810 minutes this season, trailing only goalkeeper Chloé Dion who has played all 810 minutes between the pipes this season.

Dion has had a career year for APSU this season. The Mirabel, Quebec native is second in the ASUN with four shutouts and third in goals against average (1.11) and goalkeeper minutes played (810).

Dion corralled her 95th-career save in the conference opener. She is four saves from passing Brooke Abrahams (2004-07) for eighth all-time in saves.

Austin Peay State University was picked 13th in the Preseason ASUN Coaches Poll and did not have a representative on the preseason team.

Central Arkansas was picked sixth in the preseason coaches poll and had one student-athlete — senior defenseman Gracie Hair — named to the Preseason All-ASUN Team.

The Govs’ 10 newcomers are comprised of six freshmen and four transfers. Those transfers bring a combined nine seasons of experience and 93 matches played.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team faces North Alabama in a Sunday 1:00pm match against North Alabama in Florence Alabama before kicking off a season-long four-match homestand, September 29th-October 9th.