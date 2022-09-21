Austin Peay State University announces loaded Fan Experience for APSU Homecoming

Clarksville, TN – This is one fans especially won’t want to miss. Austin Peay State University (APSU) welcomes students and alumni to its 76th Homecoming game, Saturday, at Fortera Stadium!

While Governors’ football team kicks off against Eastern Kentucky at 3:00pm, there are numerous giveaways, events and experiences awaiting fans in Stacheville this weekend.

Top-25 Clash

Austin Peay State University enters Saturday’s game No. 23 in the Stats Perform FCS Poll, while Eastern Kentucky is No. 16.

Saturday’s game is the first time that two ranked teams enter Fortera Stadium since 2019 when No. 17 APSU defeated No. 16 Furman, 42-6, in the first round of the NCAA Division I FCS Championship.

91st Austin Peay State University Homecoming

A full week of Homecoming events began Monday night and will continue with events around campus leading up to Homecoming Day. For this week’s calendar of events visit the Austin Peay State University Homecoming page. Also, make sure to see the homecoming court at halftime!

Tailgate Alley – SOLD OUT

Fans will experience a sold-out Tailgate Alley featuring the Nashville Predators Tailgate, Greek Life, and numerous other campus and community organizations!

Tailgate Alley is located in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Fans will be able to take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 9:00am. Beginning at 1:30pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

Chick-fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

Stache Street returns to the pre-game festivities for the 2022 season, but in a brand-new location!



Taking over the area beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street provides fans the opportunity to enjoy an array of food truck options, activities, and more in a family-friendly environment!



Businesses and groups featured on Stache Street this week include Chick-Fil-A Wilma Rudolph, the APSU Bookstore, Michaels Pizza, Janae’s Desserts, Regina Margherita Pizza, Hot Pita, Kelly’s Big Burger, Eden Place BBQ, University Landing, and the National Guard.

Experience APSU Tailgate

The Austin Peay State University Offices of Alumni and Annual Giving, Engagement, Admissions, Student Life and Engagement, and APSU Athletics Department are all partnering to provide a unique gameday experience to current and prospective students!

During the tailgate, alumni, students, prospective students, faculty and staff members will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with one another. $10,000 in scholarships also will be given away!

Faculty and staff that come to the Experience APSU Tailgate also will have the opportunity the enter a drawing to win two premium seats for the games in the Fortera Stadium ECHO Power Club or the VIPeay Endzone courtesy of APSU athletics. Must be present to win, presented by Fortera Credit Union.

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks – including beer in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard and will open 30 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

APSU Gov Walk

The team busses will arrive on Drane Street at approximately 12:45pm and Walden will lead the Govs through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium! All are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Walden and the Governors as they make their way to Fortera Stadium on gameday for the first time this season!

SMASH! BANG!… A Car?!

Take out some anger and take a few swings at our free car smash which will be located outside of the Wendy’s Gate for all fans in attendance.

Hold Up, Pose

There will be two 360 photo booths available to fans both pregame and on the concourse inside of Fortera Stadium courtesy of the College of Business.

Giveaways! Giveaways! And More Giveaways!

From t-shirts and foam fingers, to scholarships and even Austin Peay State University vs. Alabama tickets, there will be numerous giveaways throughout all of Saturday’s game.

Tickets are Still on Sale!

Group, season and individual tickets are still on sale. Contact the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) or click here to purchase yours today!