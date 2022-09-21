Austin Peay State University Military Alumni Chapter Dinner to support Scholarship Endowment

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host the Military Alumni Chapter Dinner on Friday, September 23rd at 6:00pm in the Morgan University Center Ballroom. A reception will be held prior to the dinner at 5:30pm in the lobby of the ballroom.

The University would like to thank Fortera Credit Union for their continued support as the presenting sponsor of the event. Proceeds from the event will go to the CW5 (Ret) Gary Linfoot Military Scholarship Endowment.

“The Military Alumni Chapter has made an impact through scholarship funding,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “This fund will expand their efforts and add to the list of military heroes they have thoughtfully honored.”



Gary Linfoot has over 23 years of military service. He began his career in the U.S. Army when he enlisted in 1987. In 1989, he attended Flight School, and in 1990 he graduated as a Warrant Officer. In 1997, Linfoot became a member of the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), also known as the Night Stalkers. While in Iraq in 2008, his helicopter crash-landed and he suffered a broken back, resulting in paralysis below the waist.



After his recovery, Linfoot culminated his career in the Army as the Officer in Charge of the only Special Operations Aquatic Training Facility. He retired in 2010 as a Master Aviator and went on to be an A/MH-6 Simulator Flight Instructor. He then started Intrepid Concepts and Consulting, LLC, serving the Infinite Hero Foundation until June 2020.

Linfoot and his wife, Mari, co-founded the American Mobility Project, which provides resources to enhance independent living for people with disabilities. They reside in Adams, Tennessee, and have two daughters, Allyssa and Kylie, and one son, Hayden.

“Through his impressive life and career, CW5 (Ret.) Gary Linfoot can serve as an inspiration to us all,” APSU Military Alumni Chapter President Joe Shakeenab said. “We hope that this new scholarship will motivate our students to live as intentionally as he has.”

The keynote speaker for the event will be Col. Roger P. Waleski, Jr. Walesky graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, in 1999. After completing Flight School, he was assigned to 9th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell. He then attended the Aviation Captains Career Course and was assigned to 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment. He served as a Company Commander at both K-16, Korea, and Fort Wainwright, Alaska. From there, he was assigned to Fort Eustis, Virginia.

He returned to Fort Campbell, then went to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. From 2017 to 2019, he was Commander of 3rd Battalion, 160th SOAR (Abn) at Hunter Army Airfield. From 2019 to 2021, he commanded Task Force 1-160th SOAR (Abn) at Fort Campbell.

Waleski then attended the Senior Service College. He assumed command of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment in June 2022. He holds master’s degrees in Security Studies from the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base and Kansas State University. Waleski is married to the former Michelle Sahlberg. They have two children, Hayden and Brooke.

“Austin Peay State University is proud to serve more active and reserve component military, family members, veterans and affiliated civilians than all other state universities and colleges combined,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “Our military alumni are some of our most dedicated alumni, and we appreciate their significant efforts to improve APSU student success through valuable scholarship funding.”

Tickets are $50.00 per person. To RSVP for the event by September 16th, 2022, visit, alumni.apsu.edu/military22.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of Philanthropy at 931.221.7127.