Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports University Avenue, College Street, North Second Street rolling lane closures to begin tonight

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) contractor, CK Masonry, will begin work on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 at 7:00pm to raise or lower valve boxes and manholes on University Avenue, College Street, and North Second Street and will establish rolling lane closures in both directions to allow for the work.

The contractor will begin on University Avenue from Madison Street to College Street and continue on College Street from University Avenue to the Red River Bridge on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and on North Second Street from College Street to Kraft Street.



The work will take place nightly at 7:00pm until 5:00am the following morning. The work is expected to be finished by early Saturday, September 24th.



Motorists are asked to choose alternate travel routes when possible to avoid traffic delays and congestion along the routes and to use caution when approaching the work zone.



This work is in cooperation with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) paving project.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com