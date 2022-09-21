Tennessee Titans take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (0-2) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-2)

Sunday, September 25th, 2022 • Noon CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: FOX (WZTV-17)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (0-2) return home to face the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) this week. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (69,143) is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, September 25th, 2022.

This is the first Titans-Raiders matchup since 2019, when the Titans played in Oakland for the final time and won 42-21. That result snapped a three-game winning streak by the Raiders in the series. The Raiders began playing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2020.

Sunday’s contest will be regionally televised on Fox, including Nashville affiliate WZTV Fox 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert, analyst Jonathan Vilma, and reporter Shannon Spake.



Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games with the newly-launched NFL+ subscription service, which offers access to all local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets, live local and national audio for every NFL game, and more.



The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday host Rhett Bryan.



Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Larry Kahn and analyst Brandon Noble will have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have a short week to prepare for the Raiders after traveling to Buffalo for a Monday night game last week. After the Titans tied the score at 7-7 in the first quarter, the Bills accounted for the final 34 points of the evening and won by a score of 41-7.

The Titans scored on their first offensive possession, driving 75 yards and scoring on a two-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry. Henry’s 69th career touchdown put him within one score of becoming the third player in franchise history to score 70 career touchdowns, joining Eddie George (74) and Earl Campbell (73).

Four Titans rookies were in the starting lineup at Buffalo, including first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks, who led the team with 47 yards on four receptions. The four rookie starters were the most in a game for the Titans since four rookies started at the New York Jets on December 13th, 2015.

A total of nine Titans rookies appeared in the game, which was their highest number since nine rookies played against the Houston Texans on January 1st, 2017.



The Titans have had success under head coach Mike Vrabel playing on short rest—defined as anything less than the normal six days between games. They are 8-2 in such instances since Vrabel arrived in 2018.

About the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in their first season with head coach Josh McDaniels, who previously spent 13 total seasons as the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.

He also served as the Denver Broncos’ head coach from 2009 to 2010 and the St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2011. McDaniels was an assistant in New England during the time Vrabel played for the Patriots.

McDaniels’ team is looking for its first win of the season after last week’s 29-23 overtime loss at home against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals tied the score with no time remaining in the fourth quarter, and in overtime, Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy returned a fumble 59 yards for the game-winning score. In Week 1, the Chargers defeated the Raiders 24-19.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards (32,247) and passing touchdowns (197). In 2021, he passed for a franchise-high 4,804 yards, and this offseason, the club added wide receiver Davante Adams to his list of pass-catching targets.

Adams, who has five Pro Bowl berths and two All-Pro selections, was acquired in a trade from the Green Bay Packers.