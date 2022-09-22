60.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 22, 2022
HomeSportsAPSU Women's Tennis travels to Arkansas for UCA Fall Invitational
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis travels to Arkansas for UCA Fall Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis travels to second fall tournament. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis travels to second fall tournament. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – After an impressive showing in its home tournament, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team continues its fall campaign at the UCA Fall Invitational, Friday-Saturday, at the Conway Tennis Center in Conway, Arkansas.

In addition to host Central Arkansas, North Alabama, Hendrix, and Murray State join the Governors at the two-day event.

The Govs won six doubles and 14 singles matches at the APSU Fall Tournament, September 16th-18th. Freshman Melody Hefti paced the Govs in their home event, going 8-0, with four singles and doubles wins.
 
Two Govs – redshirt junior Jana Leder and sophomore Denise Torrealba – finished the APSU Fall Tournament with a 3-0 singles record, while freshman Lucy Lascheck picked up two singles wins in three matches.
 
Hefti and Leder lead all APSU pairings with two wins after the season’s first week, while four other pairings went 1-0 at the APSU Fall Tournament.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

After the UCA Fall Tournament, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team travels to another ASUN Conference member’s fall event with the Stetson Hatters Invitational, September 30th-October 2nd at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center in DeLand, Florida.

Previous articleTWRA announces National Hunting, Fishing Day set for September 24th
Next articleNashville Sounds beat Louisville Bats, 5-1
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online