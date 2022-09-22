APSU Women’s Tennis travels to Arkansas for UCA Fall Invitational

Clarksville, TN – After an impressive showing in its home tournament, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team continues its fall campaign at the UCA Fall Invitational, Friday-Saturday, at the Conway Tennis Center in Conway, Arkansas.

In addition to host Central Arkansas, North Alabama, Hendrix, and Murray State join the Governors at the two-day event.

The Govs won six doubles and 14 singles matches at the APSU Fall Tournament, September 16th-18th. Freshman Melody Hefti paced the Govs in their home event, going 8-0, with four singles and doubles wins.



Two Govs – redshirt junior Jana Leder and sophomore Denise Torrealba – finished the APSU Fall Tournament with a 3-0 singles record, while freshman Lucy Lascheck picked up two singles wins in three matches.



Hefti and Leder lead all APSU pairings with two wins after the season’s first week, while four other pairings went 1-0 at the APSU Fall Tournament.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

After the UCA Fall Tournament, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team travels to another ASUN Conference member’s fall event with the Stetson Hatters Invitational, September 30th-October 2nd at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center in DeLand, Florida.