City of Clarksville to hold Reverse Vendor Fair on October 12th

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Reverse Vendor Fair invites local and regional business owners to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center on Wednesday, October 12th, from 10:00am-1:00pm to learn how they can have the City their newest client.

Over 20 city departments will be represented with booths at this free event, all in need of vendors from a wide variety of industries. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about the City of Clarksville’s purchasing process and how they can get involved.

“The City of Clarksville is always in need of talented new vendors to provide products and services for a variety of projects. The Reverse Vendor Fair is a great opportunity to connect with vendors and form new partnerships,” said Camille Thomas, Purchasing Director for the City of Clarksville.

With so many different departments, the City of Clarksville works with vendors from a wide variety of industries. As such, businesses of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to attend the Reverse Vendor Fair.

Local food trucks Urban Eats and Delectable Sweets will also be available at the event.

While The Reverse Vendor Fair is a free event and no tickets are required, guests are encouraged to register through Eventbrite.