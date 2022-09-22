Clarksville Police Department announces Run for the Fallen Route, Traffic Congestion

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was notified today of an event that will take place tomorrow morning, September 23rd starting at 6:30am, so this is late notice.

Tennessee’s “Run for the Fallen” will kick off on Friday morning, September 23rd, 2022, at 6:30am, with a “start” ceremony outside gate 3 at Patriot Park, Tiny Town Road, and Fort Campbell Boulevard. Runners will be running down Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) to Riverside Drive and then to 48/13.

Clarksville Police will be following the runners for traffic control, so CPD wants motorists to be aware that the far right lane will have a “rolling roadblock” with will allow the runners to run safely. Initially, there will be six runners in the first mile, and then they will run in pairs, so at any given time there will only be two runners on the roadway at any given time. Once the runners get to McClure Bridge, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) will take over the escort.

For more information regarding this event, you can go to the TN Run for the Fallen website at www.Tennessee@runforthefallen.org or www.HonorandRemember.org

The bottom line is that CPD wants the public to be aware of the runners and the slight delay that will take place as motorists travel past them.