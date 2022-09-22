Clarksville Police Department reports Especially Aggravated Robbery Suspects Arrested

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CGW) detectives have identified the suspects responsible for the Especially Aggravated Robbery that occurred on September 17th, 2022 at Rony’s Smoke Shop at 641 North Riverside Drive

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Lorenzo Minor (Black Male) and 34-year-old David Ray Dillon (White Male), both of Clarksville.

Minor and Dillon have been charged with Especially Aggravated Robbery (TCA 39-13-403) and both of them have a violent criminal history. Dillon was arrested on September 20th and Minor was arrested on September 21st.



This is still an ongoing investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available for release.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Kurtich at 931.648.0656, ext. 5566.