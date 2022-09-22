TWRA announces National Hunting, Fishing Day set for September 24th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be celebrating 2021 National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.

On this special day and 50th anniversary of its establishment, the rich tradition of fishing, hunting, and target shooting will be observed recognizing the conservation efforts of sportsmen and women across the country.

The day also coincides with the start of the statewide fall archery season for deer and the fall archery season for turkey in selected counties.

“We welcome all Tennesseans to go outdoors and experience the joys of hunting and fishing,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “We offer a wide variety of educational events for beginners interested in trying out a new activity, and we are proud of all our experienced hunters and anglers who contribute to conservation and wildlife management with the purchase of their licenses.”



NHFD was established by the U.S. Congress in 1972 and recognizes hunters and anglers for their contributions to wildlife conservation. The NHFD is an event celebrated in all 50 states annually on the fourth Saturday in September.



Together with federal aid programs, wildlife conservation efforts are funded mainly by the money sportsmen and women spend on their license fees, as well as the taxes they pay on certain types of outdoor recreational equipment that includes firearms, ammunition, and fishing gear. These funds support conservation programs, habitat acquisitions, and outdoor recreation opportunities in Tennessee and across the nation.