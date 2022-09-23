Austin Peay State University Soccer falls to Central Arkansas, 1-0

Conway, AR – Despite a season-best 20 shots and eight shots on target, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped a 1-0 ASUN Conference decision to Central Arkansas, Thursday, at Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex.

Austin Peay (2-5-3, 0-2 ASUN) had two goals wiped off the board in the match, with the first coming in the ninth minute and the latter being on the would-be equalizer in the 82nd minute that was called back for contact with the goalkeeper following on a corner kick.

The Governors maintained possession in the Bears’ defensive zone early, with junior Annabel Anderson recording the afternoon’s first shot in the second minute that sailed just over the crossbar.



Sophomore Haley Patterson recorded the Govs’ fourth shot in the 30th minute, the attempt began a string of 10-straight APSU attempts to end the half, including a team-high four shots by sophomore Alec Baumgardt.



At the break, the APSU Govs outshot UCA, 14-2, their largest margin in a half this season.



Making her first start of her career, freshman Kasidy Schenk tallied her first-career shot in the 51st minute, but was unable to best the Bears’ second-half goalkeeper, Lenja Kenstel.



Central Arkansas’ Sydney Brough scored the game-winning goal in the 65th minute. Austin Peay attempted three more shots after UCA’s score, but was unable to best the UCA defense.

Inside The Box Score

The Governors tied for a season-best 20 shots in the loss.

Austin Peay State University’s 14 first-half shots were its second-most shots in any full match this season.

The APSU Govs’ 14 first-half attempts were its most in a half since the Govs fired 17 shots in the first half against Alabama A&M, September 16th, 2021.

The Govs’ eight shots on goal were their most this season.

The five first-half shots on goal were APSU’s most in a half this season.

Baumgardt tallied season-best marks in shots (four) and shots on goal (two) by halftime of Thursday’s match.

Freshman Kasidy Schenk entered the starting lineup for the first time this season. The Indianapolis, Indiana native played all 90 minutes in the loss.

Lindsey McMahon extended her team-best starting streak to 27 matches.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team plays a Sunday 1:00pm match against North Alabama in Florence Alabama before kicking off a season-long four-match homestand, September 29th-October 9th.