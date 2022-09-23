Clarksville Police Department reports Multiple Vehicle Wreck with Injuries on Tiny Town Road, Trenton Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) worked a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road this morning, September 23rd, 2022.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:40am and involves four vehicles. The southbound lanes of Trenton Road at Tiny Town Road were shut down and CPD asked motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the scene was cleared.

The status of those injured is not available at this time and information will be updated when available.

The roadway is back open.