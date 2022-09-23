49.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 23, 2022
Clarksville Police Department reports Wreck with Injuries on Dunbar Cave Road at Idlewood Drive

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department responded to a wreck with injuries on Dunbar Cave Road at Idlewood Drive early Friday morning, September 23rd, 2022.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:15am, and Dunbar Cave Road was completely shut down.

Traffic was diverted at Old Russellville Pike and Wingate Drive and CPD asked motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the scene was cleared.


The roadway is back open.

The injuries were considered minor and those involved were treated at the scene.

