Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Jadin Hale

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Jadin Hale, (white male). He was last seen on September 22nd around 6:00pm – 7:00pm at his residence on Creekside Drive.

Jadin is 5’ 2” tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Jadin has lived at this residence since April 2022 and his foster parent stated that Jadin took all of his clothes with him but does not know where he went. Jadin has a girlfriend in Sparta, but local authorities have spoken to her and she has not heard from him.



Jadin does have some medical history and did not take his medication with him.



Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Vanatta at 931.648.0656, ext. 5487.