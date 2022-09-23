Clarksville’s Downtown Market has something for everyone

Clarksville, TN – There are just two days of the Clarksville Downtown Market left for this year. Make sure to stop by this Saturday, September 24th, or next Saturday, October 1st, and check out what all the vendors have to offer.

The Clarksville Downtown Market is Saturday from 8:00am until 12:00pm from now until October 1st. It provides a place for local farmers, artists, crafters, and more a place to display and sell their goods in one location.

This past Saturday, the Clarksville Downtown Market had 84 vendors.

“It has been a great turnout. The weather was perfect. You couldn’t have ordered better weather than what we got. So that has really brought out all people and their families. It’s been great,” stated Amanda Hitt, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Event Planning Specialist.



Some of the items at the market are fresh vegetables, soaps, baked goods, skin care products, herbs, handcrafted items, and a lot more.



The Clarksville Downtown Market was voted the #1 Market in America in 2020. It has been voted as the #1 Market in Tennessee for 10 straight years.



Here are a couple of the vendors you will see at the Clarksville Downtown Market.

Brandmont Baked Goods

Brandmont Baked Goods is a family-owned home bakery business right here in Clarksville, Tennessee. They sell high-quality cakes and delicious treats at affordable and comparable prices.

They have mini breads, pound cakes, cupcakes, sweet bread, and more. They have gluten-free and dairy-free options as well.

“This is our first year at the Clarksville Downtown Market. We are just excited to come out and have everybody shop with us and buy our products,” said owner Lyndia Farrior. “There have been a lot of people by today. We just love it.”

Check out their website at www.brandmontbakedgoods.com

Nadarra Beauty

Nadarra Beauty offers skin care products. The products are all farm fresh and sustainable. Everything comes in sustainable packaging as well. It is completely customizable so you can build your own products according to your skin care needs.

“I love the Clarksville Downtown Market. I am a huge fan. We have enjoyed it every year that we have come. It is fun to be here as a vendor. I just really support the whole enterprise,” said Shawnee Bledsoe.

“We have lived here since 2019. We have been coming to the market every year that they’ve had it. This is my first year as a vendor,” Bledsoe stated. “The weather has been great. There have been so many people by. It’s just fantastic.”

To find out more about Nadarra Beauty visit their website at www.nadarrabeauty.com

Clarksville Downtown Market Special Event Schedule

September 24th – Public Square Fall Picnic

October 1st – Scavenger Hunt

The Clarksville Downtown Market is open every Saturday from 8:00am to 12:00pm from now through October 1st at Public Square.

For more, contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

