Nashville Sounds beat Louisville Bats in extra inning to clinch Division Title

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds won a thrilling, extra inning affair to secure the International League West Division title, beating the Louisville Bats 6-3 in 10 innings on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Tied at 3-3 entering the 10th, back-to-back bunts by Sounds speedsters scored the go-ahead run. Matt Lipka singled on a bunt that put Andruw Monasterio at third. Esteury Ruiz then got a bunt down and Monasterio beat the throw home from the Bats pitcher, making it a 4-3 game.
With three outs to get, Trevor Kelley got the job done out of the bullpen. The right-hander walked one but struck out three-straight Bats to secure the win and begin the celebration in Louisville.
Nashville had a lead out of the gates early. Scoreless through three, the Sounds went ahead after a couple of singles in the fourth. Joey Wiemer’s base knock moved Brice Turang to third. Turang then scored the first run of the night on a wild pitch.
Patrick Dorrian gave the Sounds some more cushion with a two-run homer. The infielder crushed a ball over the wall in right, scoring Wiemer and making it a 3-0 Sounds lead in the fourth. Despite the 3-0 lead, Louisville rallied in the eighth, drawing even after scoring a couple of runs in the eighth.
Caleb Boushley did his part but took a no decision in the start. He tossed his third quality start and set a season-high with eight strikeouts. The right-hander held the Bats to a run on three hits and two walks, totaling 92 pitches on the night.
Turang and Dorrian led the way offensively, both having a mulit-hit, multi-RBI night. Zack Brown took the win, pitching a scoreless ninth inning to force extras just down the road in his hometown.
Nashville wraps up their six-game series at Louisville on Saturday afternoon. Right-hander Ben Lively (2-5, 4.21) starts for Louisville. Nashville’s starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm CT.
Post-Game Notes
- Nashville has won the International League West Division for the first time (joined the International League in 2021). It is their 12th division title and first since the 2016 season.
- Esteury Ruiz (0-for-4, R, RBI) came through with the go-ahead RBI fielder’s choice in the 10th.
- Caleb Boushley (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) set a new season-high eight strikeouts in a no decision. It was also his third-consecutive quality start.
- Manager Rick Sweet has won his seventh division title and first since managing Colorado Springs in 2017. He won three division titles managing the Louisville Bats from 2008-10.
- In 23 road games, Patrick Dorrian has 13 extra-base hits, 7 homers and 17 RBI with the Sounds.
